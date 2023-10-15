PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.