Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

