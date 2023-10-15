Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

