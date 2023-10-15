Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 billion-$61.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

