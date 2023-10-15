Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.96 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

