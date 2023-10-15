Pi Financial Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.25

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.50. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

