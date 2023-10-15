Piper Sandler Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $81.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.48.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Roku by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.