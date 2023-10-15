Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $13,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

