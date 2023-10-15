Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Prairie Operating Stock Performance
Prairie Operating stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
Prairie Operating Company Profile
