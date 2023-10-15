Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Prairie Operating stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

