Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares traded.
Premaitha Health Trading Up 2.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
