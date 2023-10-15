Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PGZ opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
