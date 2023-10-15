Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGZ opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, insider Laton Spahr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.