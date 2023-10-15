Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,717 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 38,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

