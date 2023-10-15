Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,112 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS OMFL opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.