Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 323 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.