Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 323 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

