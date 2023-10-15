Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

