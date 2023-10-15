Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

