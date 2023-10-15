Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGRO. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.