Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,263.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

