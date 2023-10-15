Private Trust Co. NA Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

