Private Trust Co. NA Has $358,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $66.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.