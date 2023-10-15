Private Trust Co. NA Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

