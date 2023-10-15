Private Trust Co. NA Has $411,000 Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

TOTL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

