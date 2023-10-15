Private Trust Co. NA Has $556,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

