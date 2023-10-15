Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 408,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,389 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

