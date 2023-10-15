Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 542,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.