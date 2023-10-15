Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

