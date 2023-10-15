Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.