Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

