Private Trust Co. NA Sells 245 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

