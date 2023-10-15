Private Trust Co. NA Sells 547 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

