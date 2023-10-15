Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

EXPD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

