ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.38. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

