ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 708,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.38. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

