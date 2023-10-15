Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stake Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Procore Technologies worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 89,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 742,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at $107,249,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,633 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,763 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.