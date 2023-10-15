Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $249,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD remained flat at $109.65 on Friday. 2,578,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,721. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

