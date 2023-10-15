Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.27 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00014961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $73.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,848.89 or 1.00055288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07442716 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,778,308.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

