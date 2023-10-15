ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.84

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.84 and traded as high as $53.46. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 1,388,933 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

