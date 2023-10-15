Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 10,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Prospector Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 33.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.