Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $68.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

