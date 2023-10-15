Q3 Asset Management Takes $619,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

