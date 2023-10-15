QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 420 ($5.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.51).

QQ stock opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.75.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.22), for a total value of £672,836.25 ($823,544.98). 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

