Qtum Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.85 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00008027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $225.89 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.06 or 0.05777551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.