Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $133.10 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

