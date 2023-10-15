R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Citigroup initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RCM opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 383,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.