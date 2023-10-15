Raymond James Lowers Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Opsens Price Performance

OPSSF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Opsens has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

