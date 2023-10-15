Raymond James Lowers Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Opsens Price Performance
OPSSF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Opsens has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
Opsens Company Profile
