Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

