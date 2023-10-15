Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.78.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $839.63. 526,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,412. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $823.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.