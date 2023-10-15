RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.44 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

