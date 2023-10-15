Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.16

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.16 and traded as high as $44.74. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 14,261 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager acquired 2,168 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.