Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.21 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.53 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,872.99 or 1.00049946 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07465516 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $9,851,095.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

